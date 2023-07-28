Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

