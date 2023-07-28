Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

AJG opened at $217.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.