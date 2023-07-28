Financial Review: Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) versus Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) and Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Marimaca Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources -1.31% -1.77% -0.92% Marimaca Copper N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amerigo Resources and Marimaca Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Marimaca Copper 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Marimaca Copper has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.34%. Given Marimaca Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marimaca Copper is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Marimaca Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $168.05 million 1.15 $4.37 million ($0.02) -58.50 Marimaca Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Marimaca Copper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marimaca Copper beats Amerigo Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Marimaca Copper

(Get Free Report)

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Coro Mining Corp. and changed its name to Marimaca Copper Corp. in May 2020. Marimaca Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.