Financial Review: Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) versus Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom Acquisition I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 1 14 8 0 2.30 Freedom Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qorvo and Freedom Acquisition I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and Freedom Acquisition I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.94 $103.15 million $0.92 116.28 Freedom Acquisition I N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Acquisition I.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Freedom Acquisition I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 2.89% 12.53% 7.35% Freedom Acquisition I N/A -31.14% 1.67%

Summary

Qorvo beats Freedom Acquisition I on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

