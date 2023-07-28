Financial Survey: Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) versus Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advance Auto Parts 3.61% 22.67% 5.06% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Advance Auto Parts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Advance Auto Parts pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Advance Auto Parts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advance Auto Parts $11.15 billion 0.39 $501.87 million $6.73 10.79 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 32.75

Advance Auto Parts has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard. Advance Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advance Auto Parts and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advance Auto Parts 1 17 2 0 2.05 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 4 0 3.00

Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus target price of $96.26, suggesting a potential upside of 32.52%. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus target price of $75.10, suggesting a potential upside of 47.77%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Advance Auto Parts.

Summary

Advance Auto Parts beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts. It also offers air conditioning chemicals and accessories; air fresheners; antifreeze and washer fluids; electrical wires and fuses; electronics; floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories; hand and specialty tools; lighting products; performance parts; sealants, adhesives, and compounds; tire repair accessories; vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories; washes, waxes and cleaning supplies; and wiper blades. In addition, the company offers air filters; fuel and oil additives; fuel filters; grease and lubricants; motor oils; oil filters, part cleaners and treatments; and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation; engine light scanning and checking; electrical system testing, including batteries, starters, and alternators; oil and battery recycling; and loaner tool program services. Additionally, the company sells its products through its website. It serves professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company operates stores under the Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, and Carquest brands, as well as branches under the Worldpac name. The company has stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada; and independently owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico, Grand Cayman, Caribbean Islands. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. In addition, it operates and licenses stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

