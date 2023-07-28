Financial Survey: Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco N/A N/A N/A Sumco 20.66% 12.32% 8.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Sumco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco N/A N/A N/A 14.15 1.07 Sumco $3.38 billion 1.50 $537.56 million $3.94 7.36

Analyst Recommendations

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sumco and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sumco beats Sumco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sumco

