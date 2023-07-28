First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

About First American Financial

)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

