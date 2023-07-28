First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FFBC. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.98 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.



First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

