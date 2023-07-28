First Interstate Bank Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

