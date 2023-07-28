First Interstate Bank Sells 2,066 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average of $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.