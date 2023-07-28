First Interstate Bank Sells 2,066 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average of $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- The Patent Cliff Is Why AbbVie Is Moving Higher
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is It Time To Start Buying Southwest Airlines’ Post-Earnings Dip?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 7 Best Cancer Stocks to Invest in Now
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.