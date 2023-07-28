First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of First Merchants worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $31.68 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

