First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FM. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

FM stock opened at C$37.49 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$19.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.