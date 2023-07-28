FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

