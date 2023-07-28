Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,621 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.12. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

