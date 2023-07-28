Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 564 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

NYSE MCK opened at $405.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $326.19 and a 12 month high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

