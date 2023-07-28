Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

NYSE BDX opened at $283.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

