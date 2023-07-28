Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) vs. Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Coloplast A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 87.25 Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 9.75 $585.21 million $0.28 44.52

Profitability

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. Coloplast A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Dividends

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coloplast A/S pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Coloplast A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 1 1 1 1 2.50 Coloplast A/S 1 4 2 0 2.14

Coloplast A/S has a consensus target price of $900.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,120.22%. Given Coloplast A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coloplast A/S is more favorable than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital. The company offers adult respiratory products, including optiflow nasal high flow therapy, invasive ventilation, and noninvasive ventilation. In addition, it provides infant respiratory products, such as resuscitation, invasive ventilation, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and nasal high flow therapy products. Further, the company offers hospital products, including humidification products, breathing circuits, chambers, masks, nasal cannulas, surgical, accessories, and interfaces; and homecare products that include masks, CPAP devices, software and data management products, humidifiers, and accessories. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, it offers voice and respiratory products, including medical devices for neck stoma under the Provox brand; and products for tracheostoma under the TRACOE brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

