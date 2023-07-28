Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $96,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

