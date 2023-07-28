Flex’s (FLEX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 4.5 %

FLEX stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Flex has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.