Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

