Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) & Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Head-To-Head Survey

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) and Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Banco Itaú Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Friendly Hills Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bancorp -8.76% -4.00% -0.33% Banco Itaú Chile 11.23% 12.85% 1.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Banco Itaú Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bancorp $11.04 million 2.81 -$990,000.00 ($0.45) -16.56 Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.88 $487.62 million $0.70 5.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Banco Itaú Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bancorp. Friendly Hills Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Itaú Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Friendly Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Friendly Hills Bancorp and Banco Itaú Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Banco Itaú Chile beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as real estate construction, 1-4 family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, business expansion, small business administration, automobile, and personal loans, as well as machinery, technology solutions, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; working capital and lines of credit; letters of credit; home equity lines of credit; truck financing solutions for independent owner operators and small fleet owners; business credit cards; and overdraft services. In addition, it offers business, cash and treasury management, insured cash sweep, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, courier, wire transfer, Positive Pay, specialty, and online and mobile banking services; automated teller machines; and debit and credit cards. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino County areas of California. It operates through full-service branches located in Whittier, Santa Fe Springs, Orange, Redlands, and San Diego, California. Friendly Hills Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is based in Whittier, California.

About Banco Itaú Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is a subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.