FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $245.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 975.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 143,609.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 304.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

