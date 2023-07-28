Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Head-To-Head Review

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fuchs and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kerry Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Fuchs currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.09%. Kerry Group has a consensus target price of $120.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Fuchs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fuchs is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs $3.40 billion N/A $299.32 million N/A N/A Kerry Group $9.24 billion 1.92 $638.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fuchs and Kerry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs.

Dividends

Fuchs pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Risk & Volatility

Fuchs has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs N/A N/A N/A Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fuchs beats Kerry Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs

(Get Free Report)

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

