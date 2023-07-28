FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 235.80 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.79. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.05.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

