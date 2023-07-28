FY2023 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Raised by Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$602.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.72.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

See Also

