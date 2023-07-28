FY2023 EPS Estimates for The ODP Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ODP in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. ODP has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ODP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ODP by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ODP by 6.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

