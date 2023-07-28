FY2023 EPS Estimates for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reduced by Analyst

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Yara International ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.56). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $2.1375 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.28%. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.46%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

