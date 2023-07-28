FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Raised by Analyst

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,174,000 after buying an additional 5,393,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,599,000 after buying an additional 5,324,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 93.34%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.