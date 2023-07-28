FY2024 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Lowered by Analyst

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Avangrid Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

