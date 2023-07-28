FY2024 EPS Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $215.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 8,420 shares of company stock valued at $96,807 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

