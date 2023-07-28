FY2025 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $17.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.36. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.89. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

