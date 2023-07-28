Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.56 million, a P/E ratio of 108.74 and a beta of 1.40. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

