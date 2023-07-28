GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ryan Cohen acquired 443,842 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

