GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Raised to $142.00 at Stephens

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.
GATX Price Performance
NYSE:GATX opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Insider Transactions at GATX
In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
