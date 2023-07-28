GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Raised to $142.00 at Stephens

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Insider Transactions at GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.