General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 80,077 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,077 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $133.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

