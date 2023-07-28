Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives $15.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Getlink from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getlink in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

