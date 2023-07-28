Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $129.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 2.5 %

Globe Life stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $112.14. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.