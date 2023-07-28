Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $129.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.71.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Globe Life Stock Down 2.5 %
Globe Life stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $112.14. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life
In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Globe Life
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.