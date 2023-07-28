Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

GROY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,653,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 488,825 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 176,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 5.2 %

Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.