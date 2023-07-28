Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOSS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 528.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

