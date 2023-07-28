Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 313.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.20.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 9,079.2% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,465,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,043,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,828 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 5,505.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,730,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,699,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

