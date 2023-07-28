Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Halliburton by 70.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

