HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $631.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). HBT Financial had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HBT Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in HBT Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in HBT Financial by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

