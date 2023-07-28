HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 491.72% from the company’s previous close.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

