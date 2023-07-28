HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.91.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $276.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

