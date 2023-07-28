Head-To-Head Analysis: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) versus DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -20.63% -12.32% -9.06% DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15%

Volatility & Risk

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

76.3% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and DocGo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $859.54 million 3.95 -$215.56 million ($0.52) -17.33 DocGo $440.52 million 1.98 $34.58 million $0.20 42.05

DocGo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LifeStance Health Group and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.04, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. DocGo has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.63%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

DocGo beats LifeStance Health Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

