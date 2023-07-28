Head to Head Contrast: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) vs. World Kinect (NYSE:WKC)

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrossAmerica Partners and World Kinect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners $4.89 billion 0.16 $63.70 million $1.45 13.87 World Kinect $59.14 billion 0.02 $114.20 million $1.76 13.10

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than CrossAmerica Partners. World Kinect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossAmerica Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners 1.14% 106.25% 4.47% World Kinect 0.19% 6.30% 1.53%

Dividends

This table compares CrossAmerica Partners and World Kinect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CrossAmerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. World Kinect pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CrossAmerica Partners pays out 144.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. World Kinect pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of World Kinect shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of World Kinect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CrossAmerica Partners and World Kinect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossAmerica Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A World Kinect 1 0 1 0 2.00

World Kinect has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given World Kinect’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Kinect is more favorable than CrossAmerica Partners.

Volatility & Risk

CrossAmerica Partners has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Kinect has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrossAmerica Partners beats World Kinect on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of convenience merchandise items; and retail sale of motor fuels at company operated retail sites and retail sites operated by commission agents. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, natural gas, power, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers energy procurement management, price risk management, and sustainability solutions, such as carbon management and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; and distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel, as well as offers transportation logistics. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S., foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

