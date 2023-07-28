Head to Head Contrast: LiveWire Ergogenics (LVVV) vs. The Competition

LiveWire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Free Report) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LiveWire Ergogenics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveWire Ergogenics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Ergogenics N/A N/A -0.14 LiveWire Ergogenics Competitors $685.40 million -$14.39 million 203.02

LiveWire Ergogenics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveWire Ergogenics. LiveWire Ergogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Ergogenics 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWire Ergogenics Competitors 120 651 1371 15 2.59

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 19.84%. Given LiveWire Ergogenics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWire Ergogenics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of LiveWire Ergogenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Ergogenics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Ergogenics N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Ergogenics Competitors -56.84% -389.95% -9.71%

Summary

LiveWire Ergogenics rivals beat LiveWire Ergogenics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

