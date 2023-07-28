Head-To-Head Survey: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) and AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and AIB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.74 $40.01 million $1.92 10.20 AIB Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AIB Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

41.3% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alerus Financial and AIB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 AIB Group 1 1 5 0 2.57

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. AIB Group has a consensus target price of $76.03, indicating a potential upside of 1,627.92%. Given AIB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIB Group is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and AIB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 16.01% 11.78% 1.10% AIB Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alerus Financial beats AIB Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits. It also provides personal, car, home improvement, education, business, farm development, startup, farm investment, future growth, and brexit loans; graduate, corporate, asset, energy efficiency, forestry, invoice, prompt pay and insurance premium, debt, real estate, and trade finance; business and farmer credit line, government credit guarantees, and overdrafts; and venture capital funds, as well as mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; investment funds; life, home, car, travel, and business succession insurance products; and pension products. Further, it provides payment, merchant, cash management, FX rates, foreign currency and interest rate risk management, exporting, international cash flow management, foreign exchange, and interest rate fluctuation management services; and trade finance products, such as documentary collections, import and export letter of credit, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantees. The company was formerly known as Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. and changed its name to AIB Group plc in December 2017. AIB Group plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

