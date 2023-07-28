Head-To-Head Survey: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sutro Biopharma and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 283.48%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.01 -$119.20 million ($2.38) -1.90 Acorda Therapeutics $118.57 million 0.16 -$65.92 million ($69.40) -0.22

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Acorda Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -174.57% -59.26% -32.13% Acorda Therapeutics -49.21% -69.67% -14.83%

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Acorda Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Its pre-clinical product candidate STRO-003, a ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company's product pipeline includes Cimaglermin alfa (GGF2), a member of neuregulin growth factor family which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for recovery of neurological injury, as well as to enhance heart function in animal models of heart failure. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

