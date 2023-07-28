Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $23.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

HR stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

